After three years of working together, Zulitums has amicably parted ways with Blacq Avay Records according to an official statement released by the record label.

Breaking out with Tabu in 2020, Zulitums real name Sam Ssemwogerere, created an immediate good first impression amongst Ugandan music consumers.

Formerly a Producer, Zulitums was ready to try out new things in his artistic life which he did well with songs like Oluvannyuma, One Minute, Counting On You, Easy, and Personal, among others.

Over the last period of three years, Zulitums has found his place at the table of special talents to watch but critics note that is yet to fully explore his abilities.

In the last period of over a year, the soft-voiced singer has not released many songs, something that has been of displeasure for his fans.

A statement revealed by Blacq Avay Records on Monday indicates that Zulitums will no longer be under the record label.

The label notes that the contract Zulitums signed three years ago has expired and goes on to wish him the very best in his next endeavors.

We write to notify the general public that Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment has parted ways with Ssemwogerere Sam popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of our Three (3) years contract agreement with the singer. We sincerely thank the Media Fraternity, friends and family of the record Label and most importantly, fans of Zulitums for the love and support while it lasted. While we pray that Zulitums sustains the virtues he has now become renowned for, We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Blacq Avay Records