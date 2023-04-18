Rapper Rocky Giant, real name Fred Giriya, says he found a revival in rehabilitation and he enjoyed the nine months he spent there.

For many, rehab is a bad place to be due to the restrictions that are put in place to help rehabilitate whoever is taken there.

For Rocky Giant, the nine months he spent in rehabilitation were rather enjoyable. He revealed this during an interview with Star TV presenter Stickman Musudan.

“I went to rehab and found a new world, I found a new family, and they were all agreeing on the same thing. By the time you leave, you have mastered new things,” he said

Rocky Giant was checked into the City of Hope Rehabilitation Center in Buwambo rehabilitation center in 2020 by family and friends over drug abuse and addiction.

He admits that drugs had made him lose his sanity and maintains that he did not suffer while in rehabilitation.

“I had lost my mind, I won’t deny. I spent nine months in rehab and enjoyed it so much because it was a different world altogether. I was not in pain in rehab, I had fun. I was still Rocky Giant even in rehab,” Rocky told Musudan.

He thanked the people he met in rehab because he says they helped rebirth him. Netizens, however, still believe he is yet to recover fully because he keeps saying uncoordinated statements.