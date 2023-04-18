Media personality Bryan Sabiiti McKenzie a.k.a Kella McKenzie is a step closer to marriage after he proposed to his lover Damalie Kaggyo on Monday 17th April 2023.

If you follow McKenzie on any public forum, you must have recently realized the wide smile that cannot be wiped off his face.

Despite being generally a happy, jolly person, he has been quite smiley in recent weeks and now we know the reason why.

A woman! Err…it’s LOVE!

On Monday, the KISS FM presenter went down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to become his wife.

His lover, Damalie H. Kaggyo, has been based in the United Kingdom but they have managed to create a beautiful bond over the years.

A video that was shared on social media shows McKenzie carefully kneeling (just not to crease his white shoe) and asking for Damalie’s hand in marriage.

“YES,” she said before a small crowd of friends and the father of one happily put that engagement ring on her finger.

Congratulations to the couple!