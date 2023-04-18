On Monday, KISS FM radio presenter Bryan Sabiiti McKenzie a.k.a The Radio Guy proposed to his girlfriend Damalie H. Kaggyo.

The private proposal was attended by close friends and family at an undisclosed location in Kampala. In a video cited by this website, the former Hot100 FM presenter went down on one knee and asked Damlie to be his wife.

She responded affirmatively and he put an engagement ring on her finger as a guitarist performed Miguel’s song ‘Adorn’.

The father of one described the moment as “beautiful” as he thanked God for granting him such a milestone in his life.

“Thank you, God! Turned my girlfriend into a Fiancée and it was beautiful to see,” he wrote on Facebook where he shared some photos from the proposal.

Take a gaze at them below: