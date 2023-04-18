Do you remember the 2016 political hit song dubbed Toka Kwa Balabala sung by Adam Mulwana?

Not all is going on well on Mulwana’s side, especially health-wise. He has for a long time been battling a strange illness.

The singer who has worked closely with singer Haruna Mubiru from Eagles Production to Kream band until the two singing groups were disbanded, disclosed that he is battling liver complications.

At first, when the sickness struck, due to the misunderstanding that Adam Mulwana held with a few individuals, he thought he was being bewitched.

He says that he always experienced severe chest pain and stomachache, and at times he would sweat profusely, something that made him really uncomfortable.

Despite visiting different hospitals, the illness couldn’t be healed until one of his doctor friends took him for a liver check-up where he found out that his liver had been damaged by poison.

He thanks Haruna Mubiru for taking good care of him by footing his hospital bills and feeding his family members, plus paying him rent.

Although he is gradually recovering, he says many fellow artists have not given him a helping hand and some FDC bigwigs who he campaigned for during the 2016 general elections have also shunned him.

Recently, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine paid him a surprise night visit at his home and shared some moments with him.

Mulwana says that Bobi Wine’s visit motivated him and made him feel more relaxed because he was starting to think he no longer has friends.

The singer suspects having taken poison. He says that one of his fans (an unidentified lady based abroad) gave him numerous calls requesting to see him face-to-face.

When the lady touched down in Kampala, he called him to meet her at a certain hangout. At the meeting place, Mulwana found the lady had already ordered a Pizza and she had eaten two slices.

She asked him to eat the rest while wearing a beautiful smile which he did and ordered another Pizza that he took home for his family to feast on.

The undisclosed female then later gave him USD300 and the two parted ways. Mulwana says his life has never been the same again since.

He has pleaded to well-wishers to reach out to him for assistance as life is tough on his side and he needs to be flown out of the country to get better treatment.

Fortunately, FDCs National Vice Chairperson Hon. Roland Mugume Kaginda paid him a visit and promised to extend financial and extra medical support as he is on the road to recovery.