In his new song dubbed ‘Confident’, HerbertSkillz’ showcases his confidence, vocals, and songwriting abilities yet again.

With his talent and skill, Billboard Producer Herbertskillz has every right to be confident. He has often also expressed his artistry as a singer.

He is the brains behind Alonestar (Jethro Sheeran)’s “I’m A Star” which features Ed Sheeran and American rapper DaBaby. The song recently peaked at No. 10 on the US iTunes Dance Chart.

“I’m a Star” was released by Alonestar and promoted in conjunction with Sean Kontractor’s Music Group from Jamaica.

It is one of several projects that Sean, Alonestar and Herbertskillz have worked on together.

Herbertskillz has now released his own song titled ‘Confident. The catchy song co-written by Chris Penny and Herbertskillz highlights the effects a good partner can have on your life and confidence.

This comes on the back of other recent successes and also a soon-to-be-released video for ‘Rainfall Girl’- a song he did with Eddy Kenzo.

Take a listen to ‘Confidence’: