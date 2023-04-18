Singer Liam Voice, real name Willy Zisabusolo, has denied mistreating women despite recent allegations from his ex-lover, Joan Nantege.

Known for his beautiful vocals and sweet lyrics, Liam Voice has won over several music lovers’ hearts since taking on music as a career a few years ago.

His fanbase consists mostly of females because of the message he often conveys in his lyrics, and he is aware of that too.

He says he has a “special bond” with women and he can never mistreat them. This comes after his ex-lover Joan Nantege alleged that he is a “cheatful narcissist with zero remorse” in February.

Joan who claimed to have dated the singer since 26th September 2021, while speaking in audio, revealed how he cheated on her, forcing her into depression.

She warned other girls against falling victim to his unfaithful ways and her revelation seemed to bring out other females who claimed that he is so different from the soft man heard as he sings.

Liam Voice, however, rubbishes such allegations. While appearing on Mr. Henrie’s ‘The Deep Talk’ YouTube show, he said nothing can ever separate him from females.

I am connected to women, we have a special bond. No one can ever separate me from women. Never. Women have made me who I am so why would I treat them badly when they welcome me in a good way? Liam Voice

He said that it is women who support him the most and have made him who he is and hence he has no reason to treat them badly.

“My biggest fanbase is comprised of females. How can I then mistreat women and they still like me this much?” Liam Voice said.

He then asked the interviewer how many other videos he has watched of women claiming that he mistreats them.

Liam also publicly revealed that he is currently in a relationship and is seeing someone with whom things could get really serious in the future.