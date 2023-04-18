According to Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass, some Ugandan artists have adopted a bad habit of buying fake likes and followers on different social media platforms plus YouTube views.

Through his Twitter handle, A Pass revealed the current trend that some artists have adopted in a bid of creating an impression in public that they are famous.

The Abantu singer, however, believes that in the bid of proving popularity, the artists are only showcasing their fake sides.

“Ugandan artists please stop buying followers and like plus views on YouTube. You are only fooling yourself. And am not saying all of you,” A Pass partly wrote.

A Pass advised them to be more real than fake. “Real is better than fake. Gold is better than bronze,” he added.

His point was strongly backed by NRG Radio Uganda presenter Sheilah Gashumba who also revealed that she has noticed a rise in the trend.

“I thought I was the only one who actually sees that some people are stream farming views on YouTube,” Gashumba tweeted.

This comes just a few days after Spice Diana bragged about being the most followed artist on Facebook. Her nemesis Sheebah also recently bragged about having the most views on YouTube.

I thought I was the only one who actually sees that some people are stream farming views on YouTube 😂😂😂😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/qedzwbYd67 — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) April 18, 2023