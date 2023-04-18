Triplets Ghetto Kids manager Dauda Kavuma has opened up on claims that he has always declined to use Ugandan musicians’ content while representing the country on big platforms.

He narrates that since most Ugandan artists’ music has no copyright and is poorly distributed, it brings about a hindrance in using their content on international stages.

Manager Kavuma gave the explanation following heavy criticism that he faced from a number of local artists who questioned why their music is ignored.

All the accusations came to light following the Ghetto Kids’ success at the 16th edition of Britain’s Got Talent show where they got a Golden Buzzer midway through their performance.

He, therefore, tipped all Ugandan musicians to improvise and use the right means in distributing their music and try to be original when it comes to composition.

Kavuma also noted that copyright paperwork for Ugandan music is hectic, yet there was not ample time to go through the process, hence foregoing Ugandan music.