Singer Green Daddy, formerly Mosh Mavoko, has publicly pleaded to Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso to work together on a music project.

Green Daddy put in his request saying he would feel grateful if his request is accepted by the Team Good Music artist.

He noted that sometime back Pallaso gave him a song titled “Nalongo” which worked for him well and he hopes he replicates the same.

He also promised to reach out to his old friend Opa Fambo since he saw him being forced out of his rental over accumulated.

He went ahead to mock Grenade Official saying that his song which he called a TikTok challenge has seen him reap as he purchased a brand-new Subaru ride.

He also thanked his fans for supporting his music to the fullest and promised to hit the studio to suffocate them with more good music.