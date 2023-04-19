Singer Catherine Kusasira is positive and glad about resuming her happy life. Kusasira expressed her happiness saying she is doing pretty okay since she is now a debt-free person.

The “Nkola Ya Taxi” singer opened up about her current life status as she addressed the reports concerning one of her homes that were put on auction by a money lending institution.

She disclosed that she is now a relieved person since all the nitty-gritty was cleared and settled.

“I am now okay and debt free. Whoever gets a loan is always in a position to foot it. I thank God, I am okay,” she said.

Last year, Kusasira appeared on a radio interview and shed tears live on air as she choked on a huge debt that she was about to fail to clear.

She reasoned that the NRM bigwigs had shunned her yet she was promised money for the role she played during the 2021 general campaigns as one of the presidential advisors.

Kusasira can now wear a huge smile while talking to the media unlike back then when things weren’t moving on positively on her side.

She adds that the house is likely to be sold off by the bank since she is yet to settle but she is relieved and has a lot more good items in the store that she will display in the future.