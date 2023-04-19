Exciting female artist Jera Kingdom features rapper Gravity Omutujju in a new collaboration titled ‘Tombawala’.

“Tombawala” is literally translated to mean “Don’t be far away from me.” It is a song about two lovers fond of each other.

Like all new relationships, partners always want to be next to each other and never lose sight of them. That is part of what the song is about…that fondness.

Jera, real name Hajara Nasuuna has not had the best past few months, musically, but she seems back to reclaim her spot.

She recruits the services of a man in his best musical form, Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju, on the new song.

Produced by Eno Beats, the song befits Gravity Omutujju’s usual Kidandali groove and he goes on to prove his lyrical magic.

Jera remains original with her vocals and her sassy vibes in the visuals will most definately grab your attention.

Director Wax keeps the visuals easy to the eye and yet still showcases the dancehall vibe of the song to keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: