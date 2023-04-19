Recently, American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was in the country but for a very limited period of time.

The controversial rapper was in the +256 for just over 15 hours and left with only a few individuals noticing his presence in the +256.

He came into the country quietly and did a video shoot with the Hyper Kid dancers as he had scheduled himself.

Without a doubt, he outdid himself and enjoyed each and every moment he shared with the Makindye-based kids’ dance group.

Youngster rapper Kapilipiti being a member of the group chanced himself an opportunity of a promise to work with the rapper on a collaboration in the near future since he is the only artist in the group.

He highly believes that when 6ix9ine comes through on his promise, his music career will be amplified to beat the competition of the rest of his fellow youngsters including Felister Di Superstar, Fresh Kid, and Stone Age among others.

6ix9ine’s visit to the Hyper Kids dancers left them hoping on bigger opportunities to come their way.