Rising singer Denish Duncan Matovu alias Kid Dee has come out to claim the paternity of singer Grace Namuwulya a.k.a Grace Khan’s daughter Illona Grannah.

The Sente Nina singer said that he is the biological dad to Grace Khan’s daughter and narrated that they met at an event and immediately formed a close bond and connection.

He added that the baby girl came as a surprise as he also didn’t get to know whether the girl would be as beautiful as she is.

Kid Dee strongly stresses that the baby girl purely resembles him; from the eyes, ears, nose, and mouth, and asked whoever doubts to carry out a DNA test and settle the debate.

He further claimed that when he heard Prince Omar claiming the paternity of the baby, he was glad reasoning that he felt somehow relieved of the heavy costs of taking care of the baby since he has no money.

When Grace Khan was contacted to talk about the allegations, she denied the reports saying she has never met Kid Dee and that he is chasing clout.

Kid Dee says he is okay with Prince Omar taking care of the child and he is very ready to take DNA tests to confirm the paternity and even willing to change the child’s name.

Kid Dee’s claims come at a time after Grace Khan came out and called upon men to always take care of the children they give birth to instead of leaving women with the burden of looking after their young ones without giving child support.