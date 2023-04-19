Singer Lydia Jazmine says her price went up and hence the reason she is no longer a common figure at small events.

Apart from her recent musical release dubbed ‘Gwookya Nga Muliro’, Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka had not released many projects.

She is also not a common figure at most events around town and you will only see her once in a while at a few events.

On social media, she has outdone herself as she keeps her fans engaged in her daily life, especially on Snapchat.

Her fans have made their dissatisfaction with her musical and performance absence known especially on social media known.

The songstress, however, stresses that she is no longer a common face because she changed her routines and how she conducts her business.

Through Snapchat, the LJ Music singer noted that she is not willing to work for a low price tag just for the sake of working and emphasized that her “price went up.”

“You no longer see me perform just everywhere, for the sake of forming busy but working below my price tag, nahh! Byakyukamu. THE PRICE WENT UP,” she partly wrote.