Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K’s baby mama Vanessa Kirabo Atuhaire has apologized to the singer for the demeaning and controversial statements she made about him.

Vanessa says she is very sorry for the statements noting that by the time she made them, she was bitter and upset with Bruno K for not playing his role.

She sent an apology after opening up to MC Richie about how she got pregnant for Bruno K under three minutes of having sex during day time.

I promise to be a better person than that. It is just that I was out of my mind. I apologize to my baby daddy Mr. Bruno Kiggundu because I know he is upset with the comments that I made. Vanessa Kirabo

Ever since Vanessa made the comments, she has been receiving a lot of backlash from the public with some calling her out for being reckless in her statements.

Vanessa explains that she will never ever make such mistakes again and has learned from the one she made that made Bruno K feel bitter and disrespected.