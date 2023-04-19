According to local singer Victor Wajja, a.k.a Victor Ruz, Vinka’s new song titled ‘Bailando’ was written way below standards.

When Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka hit the studio to record her new song titled ‘Bailando’, she must have been hoping it gets the best reception from the public.

Indeed, the song since its release over the weekend has been gaining massive airplay on different media stations. Social media has also been awash with dance challenges for the song.

All set and good? Maybe not. At least not for fellow artist Victor Ruz.

Through social media, the Ogeza singer strongly stated that Bailando, despite being a good song, was poorly written.

“Bailando is a good song…but poorly written. Nothing new just vibes,” Victor Ruz wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

His statements have evoked mixed reactions from different sections of netizens some of whom question his definition of a properly written song.

Being a proven Songwriter, others agree with Victor Ruz but maintain that sometimes, songs are just done for the vibes and not lyrics.

Well, what do you think?