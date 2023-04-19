Vivian Tendo Ntubiro is back to the music basics and her fans are loving it. Her new song ‘Simuta’ has reintroduced her to our faces.

The brand Vivian Tendo has recently been dominated by what is happening in the former Route Entertainment artist’s private life.

From an engagement to rumors of her being preggers, Vivian Tendo has been quite silent musically but she is now back with some new music.

Released a few days ago, her new song titled ‘Simuta’ is making big strides.

Since its release on 14th April, Simuta has garnered relatively good airplay on different media channels and the visuals on YouTube are doing quite okay as well.

The song produced by Elly Arkis is a love song in which a lady confesses how much she loves her man. She promises to always stand with their partner in all conditions, the good and the bad.

It is a song you will send to your lover to assure your love for them. The visuals shot by Jah Live also add fuel to fire of the project which is her very first in over six months.

Take a gaze below: