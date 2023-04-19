Morgan Heritage members Peetah Morgan and Mojo Morgan thrilled revelers during the listeners’ party for their new album dubbed ‘The Homeland’.

In March, we let you in on how Jamaican Reggae sensations Peetah Morgan and Mojo Morgan were lining up a new album that features Ugandan Grammy-nominated singer Eddy Kenzo on two tracks.

On Tuesday 18th April 2023, Morgan Heritage was in Uganda at the listeners’ party for the new 21-track album dubbed ‘The Homeland’ at Cielo Lounge, Kololo.

Organized by Talent Africa Group (T.A.G), the listeners’ party pooled together music enthusiasts who were invited to attend free of charge.

By 9 pm, the event was already filling up with revelers who yearned to listen to the new album. Peetaah and Mojo arrived at the venue at around 10:30pm together with T.A.G CEO Aly Allibhai.

They engaged in one-on-one sessions with journalists before they took to stage to showcase the craft of Reggae that they have mastered for decades.

Mojo noted that they chose to have the album listeners’ party in Uganda because they needed to connect with Africa for the new album.

“A lot of people have been asking us, lately, why Uganda for our album listeners’ party, and the truth is, it was important for us to connect with Africa. By coming here, we feel this is achieved. If you guys endorse us and this album tonight, then we have achieved our purpose,” Mojo said.

Ugandan artists including Vampino, A Pass, Atlas da African, Dan Magic, and Isaac Rucci, among others attended in person.

There was increased excitement when Mojo revealed that they feature Eddy Kenzo on two projects; Long To Be Home and U Got To See The World.

Ready – a song that Morgan Heritage features Jose Chameleone also excited the crowd a little bit too much.

‘The Homeland’ album also features other artists like Popcaan, Shatta Wale, Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Bounty Killer, Stonebouy, Esh and Jemere Morgan among many others.

Morgan Heritage revealed that the group will return to Uganda for a live concert later this year. We also learn that before they leave, they will be shooting music videos with Chameleone and Eddy Kenzo.