The fallout between singer Serena Batamuliza a.k.a Serena Bata and events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex Promotions has taken a difficult and daunting twist for the singer.

This follows a letter that Abtex shared on his social media pages prohibiting all media houses, media personalities, and promoters from playing Serena Bata’s songs that she released while under his management.

The notice warns that songs including, Bikalubye, Single and It’s Okay, Ebisenge, Rukundo, Gwantama, Ofunye Omusoga, and Omulala should not be played anywhere since they belong and are registered with Uganda Services Bureau as the property of Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex Promotions.

The letter allows Serena Bata to only perform the old music she recorded with her previous management before she joined Abitex Promotions and warns anybody who violates the directives to prepare to face legal charges.

I Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex Promotions notify every Promoter, Media house, and Media personality not to play at any one time the following songs, associated with Serena Bata, which are; Bikalubye jointly recorded with Chris Evans, Single and It’s Okay, Rukundo recorded and sang with Ray G, Ewange recorded and sang with Geosteady, Ebisenge recorded and sang with Peace Lalisa, Gwantama recorded and sang with Nina Rose, Ofunye omusoga jointly sung with Yaled, and Omulala, which are all registered with Uganda Services Bureau as the property of Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex Promotions. Serena Bata is free to perform the songs she recorded with her old management but is prohibited by law from performing any of the aforementioned songs. Any person who will breach this directive shall face the long arm of the law. Abitex

Serena Bata and Abitex fell out last year when the latter accused the former of ‘smoking shisha in public’ which he stated was against the rules that governed artists under his management.

Abitex one time suspended Serena Bata on allegations of performing at an event illegally and requesting a collaboration live on TV without his consent.