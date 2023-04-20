Former Firebase ‘Minister of Defence’ Henry Ssentamu, popularly known as Banjoman, advises trending artist Alien Skin to be calculative of how he portrays himself in public as it could turn around to haunt him in the future.

At their peak, Firebase Crew artists had a quite violent profile in the public. Banjoman admits to having been quite so violent back in the day.

He, however, regrets some of the things they did as youths and uses every opportunity availed to advise the younger generation about the mistakes he did as a younger man.

Now a businessman catering to his family, Banjoman is very critical of the image he portrays in society. He also points out how his brother Bobi Wine has also had to rebrand his own.

Alien Skin is the currently trending artist whose image has been likened to the younger version of Bobi Wine. He represents the Ghetto too.

In the past few months, however, his brand has been marred with allegations of violence. On more than two occasions, Alien Skin has been accused of beating up bouncers.

Just recently, a local music promoter Matsiko accused Alien Skin of beating him up while in Makindye. The singer has often denied all the allegations.

While in an interview with a local YouTuber, Banjoman cautioned Alien Skin to be careful with the image he portrays because it could turn around to haunt him.

Talking from experience, Banjoman said that despite Alien being “talented and lucky”, he needs to clean up his public image.

What you’re doing might cost you the big opportunity that has been given to you. You need to add some science to your craft. We have been where you are before, I used to be called the Minister Of Defence. You know what that means. It is so important in this earthly life to always calculate what you do and what you say. Some of these things are irreversible. I too made some mistakes but the things you can change now, please do. Make that reverse. Banjoman