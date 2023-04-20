News reaching our gossip desk indicates that self-styled smallest rapper Frank Mukiiza a.k.a Feffe Bussi and his long-term manager, Arafat have parted ways.

The two have been working together for a couple of years and have been tight friends, sharing so many memories and successes together.

The reasons behind their splitting are yet to be established but reports suggest that Feffe Bussi is looking forward to rebranding.

Feffe Bussi is said to be in plans of unveiling a new management team very soon that he will be working with on his other music projects.

The two are said to have separated on amicable terms as both decided that it is the best decision to move forward with their respective careers.

Feffe Bussi has managed to keep his brand out of controversies in recent years and Arafat is said to have been the mastermind of the clean brand

Will Feffe survive without Arafat? That remains to be answered in the coming months. What we are sure of is that the rapper is lining up new projects.