Jamaican Grammy Award-winning group Morgan Heritage has expressed interest in working with Ugandan female artists.

Earlier this week, Morgan Heritage’s Peetah and Mojo Morgan had a thrilling night at Ceilo Lounge as they attended their ‘The Homeland’ album listeners’ party.

On this new 21-track album they feature a couple of African artists including three songs with Ugandan artists Eddy Kenzo (2) and Jose Chameleone.

As they interacted with Ugandan music enthusiasts they showed concern about hooking up a female artist to work with.

Fortunately, they disclosed that they would love to combine efforts on a music project with Sony Music and Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka.

They explained that they love her vibes adding that she is top-notch among the female artists they have met.

With their revelation, we can’t wait to hear Vinka’s response about working with the Grammy Award Winning reggae group.