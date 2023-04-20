Singer Lady Mariam known for her early 2000s hit song “Tindatine” has opened up about her relationship status revealing she is single and not searching.

Lady Mariam let the public know about her love life after she was asked to share a little bit of her relationship history.

She told reporters to ask her questions that are of value, thereafter, went ahead to wonder what value one gets from asking a person about their relationship status.

When she was asked to share her marital expectations (Kuhinjira/Kwanjula) about when she hopes to legalize her affairs, she lost her head saying nobody put a limit on how long one should be single.

Why do you keep asking me useless questions? I don’t know what is wrong with some of you presenters. Nobody put a limit on me on when I should stop being single. What is special about having a man? Besides I don’t have relatives to poke their noses into my affairs. So for the record, I’m single and not searching. I think I will have to censor some news reporters who ask silly questions. Lady Mariam

It should be recalled that during the year 2009, Lady Mariam dated former KCCA and Uganda Cranes footballer, Robert Ssentongo. However, he dumped her and each took their own different direction in life.

She said that these are issues that happened many years ago and she even doesn’t know whether such people still exist.

Additionally, the singer who was part of the Bryan White Foundation was asked if she was still in touch with the faded socialite.

Lady Mariam who seemed in no polite answering mood asked the reporter if they are still in touch with their first employer. She said that his answer would answer the question.

https://fb.watch/k0LCr3bp-x/