November 2019 was a year to remember for singer Rema Namakula as she got officially married to the love of her life, Dr. Hamza Sebunya.

A lot of celebrations went down as she was congratulated upon taking a serious step in marriage after she dumped Eddy Kenzo who seemed less serious about their relationship.

When the marital functions got done, Dr. Ssebunya’s guardian Godfrey Kirumira issued Rema with an ultimatum of ceasing from active music in five years.

The following year 2020, the country was struck with a deadly pandemic that sent the whole world to its knees where a number of people lost their lives and businesses went to a standstill.

Due to the pandemic, Godfrey Kirumira was forced to call off the five-year ultimatum and extended it to 10 years reasoning that he wants Rema to compensate herself for the losses she incurred during the lockdown.

According to him, when the period gets done Rema will quit music and focus on her relationship with her husband Dr. Hamza.

Kirumira went ahead to disclose that they promised Dr. Sebunya and Rema to hold a colorful marital ceremony and revealed how all the plans are in the pipeline.

He also applauded Rema and Dr. Sebunya for taking good care of each other. He further hinted that Rema is baking a ban in her oven.