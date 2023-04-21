As the Muslim world celebrates Eid Ul Fitr, singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool, and his family had a photo shoot and you will love it.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is a significant Islamic festival that signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide.

Today, the Muslim fraternity celebrates the end of Ramadhan and celebrations are in full swing across the world.

In Uganda, usually people visit mosques for prayers and then head home for feasting. Non-Muslim friends are also often invited to join the feasting.

Social media is also often filled with photos of people in Muslim attires and celebrities are often not left behind on this.

Bebe Cool and his family did not miss out this time on that family photo shoot and these photos will wow you. Take a gaze: