Rapper Feffe Bussi kickstarts his pro-Arafat reign with the release of his new video for his project titled ‘Buzibu Bwo’.

On Thursday, it was revealed that self-style ‘Smallest Rapper’ Frank Mukiiza a.k.a Feffe Bussi parted ways with his long-term manager Arafat.

The reasons for their separation were undisclosed but they parted amicably, siting that it is best for both of them to move forward with their lives.

Early on Friday morning, Feffe Bussi released the brand new visuals for his trending song titled ‘Buzibu Bwo’.

Having picked up momentum via TikTok, Buzibu Bwo has been a trending sound for a couple of months now.

The dancehall song produced by D’Mario continues to dominate playlists and is a favorite for many. You will hear it play numerous times at your favorite hangout.

Feffe now adds fuel to the fire through the new visuals directed by Jah Live. The vibe is really up there as Feffe acts as a gang leader to portray the message in the song.

Take a gaze below: