After six years apart, singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso was reunited with his baby mama and two children on 19th April 2023.

When he left the United States of America to return to Uganda to focus on his music career, his decision was not fully welcomed by his lover Nicole Hayman.

He had to be separated from his son Dinari Mayanja and daughter Maisha Mayanja in an effort to try and chase his music dreams.

Over the years, he has achieved his dream as he stands out as one of the proven music stars in the +256. Very soon, he will be staging a concert.

His family as well handed him a major boost as they arrived in Uganda on Wednesday. Nicole together with their kids arrived at Entebbe International Airport at night as Pallaso eagerly awaited.

The happiness on Pallaso’s face could not be wiped off upon seeing his lovely family and they shared hugs and pleasantries shortly before leaving.

Pallaso took the family straight to his parents’ home and then later to his home. He is a happy man and you love to see it.

Take a gaze at the video below: