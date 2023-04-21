Swangz Avenue singer Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, drops her first music project of 2023 dubbed ‘Ten Over Ten’.

Azawi showcases her unique and soulful vocals in ‘Ten Over Ten’ – a vibrant and upbeat love song produced by Bangar Boi.

It incorporates elements of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Pop to create a catchy and infectious rhythm.

Written by Azawi herself, the lyrics are both poetic and relatable as she sings about the love of her life who she rates 10/10 – perfect in every way.

It is a song many listeners will be able to identify with, and Azawi’s delivery is both heartfelt and authentic.

The visuals of the song are yet to be released which is unlikely for Azawi but it is in the pipeline. We are also aware of her forthcoming album nearing completion.

For months now, the talented artist has been in the studio working on a new album to add to her earlier released African Music album.

Listen to ‘Ten Over Ten’ below: