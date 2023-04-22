Top Twitter influencers including Eddie Pages, Uwera Lyndah, Joy Turamuhawe, Zoe Omwisiikii, Hustle Prince, and Melissa Mutestsi, among others, took part in a dazzling photoshoot for a new Smirnoff campaign dubbed ‘More Flavour, More Edge’.

They were joined by a couple of other TikTok influencers and media personalities including Ivo Official, Sammy Wetala, MC Casmir, MC Esco, and Titus Vybes, among others for the photoshoot in which they posed with bottles of Smirnoff beer.

The photo shoot was intended to celebrate Smirnoff’s many flavours that include Ice Red, Green Apple Bite Flavour, Ice Black, Double Black with Guarana (now in a bottle), and a new addition called Pineapple Punch.

The Smirnoff Uganda Flavour Week ran from Monday to Friday and the influencers were clad in attires relative to the respective Smirnoff flavours in the dazzling photo shoot. We got a few photos for you: