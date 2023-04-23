Dancehall artist Karole Kasita says she regards not pushing her education further as her biggest failure but it is also a blessing in disguise because she has made it in music.

Karole Kasita went to Gayaza Junior School, Ndejje SS, St. Joseph’s SS Naggalama, and Kibibi SS, before joining Makerere University Business School to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship.

While on Galaxy TV’s ‘Star Connect’ show, Karole Kasita revealed that she was not able to further pursue her degree despite her mother vowing to financially support her all the way.

She said that her mother wanted her to be an Accountant because that was in line with what she was studying but music stole her away from education.

“My biggest failure is failing to push education further like my Mum wanted. It has always been her dream but my biggest failure,” she said.

The mother of one, however, said that not finishing her education turned out as a blessing in disguise because she has managed to make a living from music.

“It is a blessing in disguise but a failure to my Mum because she envisioned a very big Accountant. That’s what she thought Karole Kasita would be because that’s what I was studying,” Karole noted.