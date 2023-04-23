It looks like singer Karole Kasita is fed up with being asked some particular kind of questions when called upon to turn up for media interviews.

Some of the questions Karole Kasita is fed up with include being asked how she balances motherhood, music, and her other duties.

She personally thinks that it shouldn’t be an issue since most women who are not in the limelight go through the same situation as celebrities do.

The Balance singer says she handles it similarly to how ladies who work in banks and other places do but the media makes it seem like a big deal.

She adds that balancing motherhood and celebrity life shouldn’t make them look like they are from a different space or non-human.

I don’t know why people look at us as if we are not humans. When girls that work in the bank produce, you don’t ask them how they manage motherhood, but with musicians, you make it sound like a big deal. Karole Kasita