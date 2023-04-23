Following his exit from Blacq Avay Records where he has spent over three years, singer Zulitums has revealed a new team that will be managing his brand henceforth.

On Monday 17th April 2023, Ugandan Singer, Producer, and Songwriter Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, officially parted ways with Blacq Avay Records.

A statement released by Blacq Avay Records noted that Zulitums’ three-year contract with the record label had expired and both parties decided to amicably part ways.

Zulitums’ fans have since questioned whether the changes will bring about positive results and what his next plans are.

According to information reaching us, Zulitums left Blacq Avay with his bookings manager identified as Aaron Kiguli and he will retain his role.

The singer, however, now joins Bridgette Nisha Ampurira’s management which already manages DJ Lito among other music brands.

Nisha is now in charge of the promotion of Zulitums music and his brand as an artist going forward. More details regarding the length of their contract are undisclosed thus far.

Nisha has previously worked with the likes of DJ Slick Stuart and Roja, Jamal Wasswa, among others.