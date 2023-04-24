Dancehall artist and Uganda Musician’s Association president Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu gave birth to a healthy baby on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

For months, Cindy Sanyu’s bulging tummy has been out there for all to see but no one knew when she would eventually give birth.

In the first week of this month, however, she was treated to a surprise baby shower by friends and workmates who wished her a safe delivery.

A source close to the singer reveals to us that the former Blu*3 singer is now a mother to three beautiful children after giving birth at around 11 am on Sunday.

This is the second baby between Cindy Sanyu and Prynce Okuyo Joel Atiku with whom she got married in December 2021.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together to add to the singer’s elder daughter Amani Brunetti.

Despite not revealing the hospital where Cindy gave birth, the source reveals to us that the baby and the singer are all in good condition and she will be revealing the news to her fans later.

Congratulations to her!