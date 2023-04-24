Following their Instagram altercation, Gravity Omutujju has deleted all content that promoted his new collaboration with Karole Kasita from his social media pages.

Looking at Gravity Omutujju’s pages, you will hardly see any photos or videos of himself with dancehall singer Karole Kasita.

A few days ago, his pages were littered with Karole Kasita as the two promoted their new collabo dubbed ‘Tetunazina’.

The two artists, however, got into a back-and-forth argument after the rapper’s IG post about Karole Kasita was deemed rather disrespectful by the latter.

“You eat someone’s girlfriend and no one finds out, but you think when they eat yours you will know, mpozi nga katonda wamuwola,” Gravity wrote on his IG.

To the post, Karole retaliated and asked Gravity not to disrespect her family in trying to create a saga to promote their song.

“Gravity my dear friend, you’ve tried so much to rub it in but tokikola. Our song is doing just fine and it’s a nice song, you have no reason to provoke anyone especially my man by posting things like these,” she wrote.

“Am now a mother and a responsible one at that, I don’t think you would like to find such posts about your wife or girlfriend. So bambi don’t do it to my family,” she added.

Gravity has since deleted the post and all other posts that promoted their new collaboration including photos and videos from his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Even the videos he recently shared of himself performing the song were deleted and he is now promoting his other new collaboration with Jera Kingdom dubbed ‘Tombawala’.

Trouble in paradise!