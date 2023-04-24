Mudra and Ava Peace have for a while now been rumored to be dating but the former maintains that their focus is on music as they line up new releases following the success of ‘Shabada’.

Released at the start of March, Shabada has been one of the biggest songs in the last period of over a month in Uganda.

The project that came as a gift to Ava Peace for capping her education with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from Makerere University has turned into a banger.

The video released on 7th April 2023 has also added fuel to the fire, pushing the song to greater heights and the local music fans are buzzing.

Well, so are the artists. Each new day comes with an increased number of dance challenges for the song, especially on TikTok and according to Mudra, there are plans of dropping more projects.

Known to be a deeprooted Muslim believer, Mudra has had to wait for the holy month of Ramadhan to step back on stage and he says he is lining up new music projects.

He says the same is true for Ava Peace who must now show that she can stand on her own in such a competitive industry on the back of a banger that Shabada is.

“I woke up like oshabada. Road to the making. It’s my stage song now. Coming back to stage after the beautiful Ramadhan. New projects coming from both of us. Ava Peace, u got this, U had to make it by all means Masha Allah. #shabada mad vybz my ni*a,” Mudra wrote.