Singer Rema Namakula is not happy with critics who describe her close friend Evelyn Namulondo as her babysitter.

Rema Namakula notes that she always feels bad and hurt whenever she hears a section of individuals subjecting Evelyn Namulondo to such criticism.

The “Ngonze Ngonze” singer further stresses that she can and will always do anything to make Namulondo happy for the time she supported her during the tough days when she had quit the Gagamel crew.

She adds that at events Namulondo used to facilitate her transport fares and feeding after performing late at night.

She goes on to wonder why people criticize Namulondo for just doing the little things a friends do for others.

Rema Namakula notes whatever the public comments about Namulondo has very little to do with her adding that no one will ever break their bond.

Rema thus told critics to back off Namulondo and stop calling her her ‘Kadama’ on grounds that she always sacrifices a lot for their friendship and sisterhood to prevail smoothly.

