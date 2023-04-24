Known widely as Geosteady’s ex-lover, there is a lot more to know about city socialite and businesswoman Prima Kardashi, real name Prima Ndagire.

Prima Kardashi’s former relationships with singer Geosteady and Radio Personality Mr. Henrie launched her into the gossip columns but she is also a businesswoman.

Prima is the CEO of Prima Travels a Travel company in Kampala that she founded in 2017. She also owns Prima Lusaniya which makes and supplies food around town.

Her most-prized business, however, is Prima Skin Cosmetics which deals in beauty products. The City Beautician born on 25th October 1993 owns a couple of other businesses in the city.

In this piece, we look at the funny and interesting bits about her: (with context from Facebook answered questions)

When you think about holidays, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

Pictures and food.

What food do you like to have on vacation?

Sea food.

What is the one food you could never give up eating?

Rice.

If you could give your mother an award, what would it be for?

For working hard to see me and my sisters educated and happy.

If you could bring anyone back to life, what would it be?

My dad.

What is the perfect age to get married?

Any age above 25.

If you could be any celebrity for a day, who would you be?

Cardi B.

Between movies and TV, which do you prefer?

Television.

Who was your role model as a child?

Rihanna.

What’s your funny excuse for avoiding the gym?

It’s far (laughs).

The one life advice you wish you could give to your younger self

Prayer and patience.

What one thing would you like to learn?

How to keep calm when pissed.

What’s that strange challenge you once faced

I have faced a lot of challenges.

What leads you to block people on social media?

I block people only when they tend to know me more than I know myself.

If you could invite anyone over for dinner, who would you would invite?

Anyone who could pay his/her food bill.

Which is your most memorable birthday party?

My surprise birthday party in 2017.

What’s always in your fridge?

Sorayah’s yogurt and juice.

The scar you have with the best story is

On my left arm.

A funny fact about you

I’m so friendly (laughs). I also don’t keep grudges. If I am mad at you, we talk about it there and then.

What do you always do before going to bed?

I always pray.

What is paradise to you?

Paradise to me is morning … (laughs).

What is the vegetable you hate the most?

Cabbage.

What is the one thing you always think about when you wake up?

What to put on.

Who is your personal hero?

My mum, my daughter, and my ni**a.

What is your dream car?

Range Rover and the Nissan Murano.

What was your first pet’s name?

Kachina.

What’s your trick to disguise lack of sleep?

I stalk people on social media.

When did you learn to ride a bike?

I was such a coward to ride a bike.

Between a sunset pic or a sports car pic, what do you prefer?

A sunset pic.