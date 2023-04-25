Hamisa Mobetto says she did not start music with a dream of making it a long-term career but rather wanted to do it as a hobby.

Tanzanian actress, socialite, model, and businesswoman gave a shot at music a few years ago and she did release a couple of songs that received good airplay.

On YouTube, she has the numbers but most critics hint that they are more because of her lifestyle and rather not her music.

Well, Hamisa Mobetto as well is not looking at music as a full-time career. She only does it for fun.

While speaking to the media in Nairobi recently, Hamisa Mobetto revealed that she only started recording music for the fun of it.

She noted that she only does it as a hobby and has no plans of turning it into a long-term career but she has fun while at it.

“I don’t see myself having a long musical career. I do music for fun, it’s a hobby. I had intended for my music career to have a short life span,” she said.

She then let the cat out of the bag about having finally quit music as she noted that she had planned to do only two songs and she accomplished that.

I wanted to do like one or two songs. I accomplished what I wanted. In life, you are given a chance to do what you want to do, and if you are happy with it, then that’s you. It is just a hobby, something that I do for fun, so I don’t believe there are challenges to me. Hamisa Mobetto