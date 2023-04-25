Triplets Ghetto Kids dancer Patricia Nabakooza a.k.a Sitya Loss has distanced herself from a controversial Twitter handle created in her name.

In March, a Twitter account was opened under the handle @Nabakozapatrca and it has been sharing photos of the Ghetto Kids star.

Recently, it posted a photo of her with the caption; “Currently learning how to love broke guys. Naye banange it’s a long process.”

The tweet attracted backlash from netizens who believed it was Nabakooza airing such opinions and they reacted quite harshly.

Upon landing on the tweet, Nabakooza was quick to distance herself from the Twitter handle through a post on her other social media pages.

On IG, the 18-year-old said it is not her account because she is not on Twitter. She asked her fans to help report it because it does not represent her views.

“Hey, Fam this is not my account am not on Twitter it’s a fake account in my name kindly help me report it as well if you can cause I don’t know how to stop this thank you,” she wrote.