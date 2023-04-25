Prim Asiimwe, in what she has termed one of the toughest decisions she has had to make, has announced her departure from Galaxy FM.

In an announcement shared on her social media pages, Primrose Asiimwe announced her departure from Kansanga-based Galaxy FM through a video.

She revealed that Galaxy FM has been home to her for the last ten years and she has met some really important people in her life there.

“I’m here to officially announce my exit from Galaxy FM,” the media personality says in the 3-minute video.

I have worked with Galaxy FM since the year 2013 as a Producer and Lead Presenter for the Evening Rush and also the Galaxy Top 20 Countdown. Along the way, I did add on some PR duties for the station. This has been an amazing journey full of growth and fulfilment because Radio is my passion. Radio is what I love to do and I’m glad that Galaxy FM gave me an opportunity to do what I truly love to do. As a young girl still in school, no qualifications at all, Galaxy FM gave me an opportunity to share my art and myself with the world and for that I’m very grateful. I have met so many people on this journey. People that have become personal friends, big brands that I’ve worked with, my colleagues, artists, musicians, people in the arts industry, and some of whom have become very close friends. And that I do not take for granted. I would love to extend my sincere thanks to the management of Galaxy FM for giving me a chance and opportunity to do this and also my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the people that have been most supportive on this journey – the people that I call my listeners. Thank you so much, I could have never done this without you. I am very excited for what the future holds, what I am about to get my hands on. I am very very excited to explore new things and share even more of myself with you and the opportunities that lie ahead, and everything that I am about to get my hands on. I’m super excited for that to be honest. But again, thank you so much. Thank you for letting me share mic with you and thank you for letting myself with you. It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve loved it, I love every bit of it. Hopefully you guys can just join me in the next few days as I complete my journey on Galaxy FM that I have loved so much, every bit of it. Thank you so much. Peace and love until then. Prim Asiimwe