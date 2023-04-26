Local socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has let the cat out of the bag about how she held a secret Nikkah ceremony with her lover in 2022.

In 2021, Bad Black revealed how she was planning to make her relationship with Asha Panda official and that plans were underway to hold their wedding abroad.

Somehow, the plans seemed to have died out and there was never an update regarding the wedding. Netizens have since questioned whether it stalled or really happened.

Well, the controversial socialite says that she held a secret Nikkah ceremony to make their relationship official in 2022.

A nikkah is a marriage wedlock in some predominantly Muslim cultures. According to Bad Black’s revelation, they held a private Nikkah ceremony last year.

Bad Black revealed the news on Monday via Snapchat while replying to one of her followers who questioned if she was proposed to.

“But I already took private Nikka last year,” Bad Black responded before adding another Snap in which she confessed her love for Asha.

“Asha I have loved you for so many years now but it feels like we’ve just met. I love you, slim daddy,” she wrote.