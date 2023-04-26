Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad is of the idea that Hon. Geoffrey Lutaaya and Dr. Hilderman propose a law requesting the government to help ailing artists.

Hon. Ssegirinya came up with the opinion as he acted as a vixen in ailing singer Adam Mulwana’s latest music video that he is about to release anytime soon.

He urged the two National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs to formulate a law that calls upon the government to support ailing entertainers since he has seen many of them in worrying health conditions whereby they lack financial support to fly them out of the country for specialized treatment.

Hon. Ssegirinya’s call comes at a time when singer Adam Mulwana is seeking funds to fly him abroad to get better treatment as he is suffering from kidney complications.

Adam Mulwana suspects he was poisoned due to political issues and has since never been the same again as he has had to battle the complications for a period of about 11 months.

The “Toka Kwa Bala Bala singer adds that he was set up by a lady who claimed to be his fan who had by then returned to Uganda from the USA and asked to meet him. During the meeting, he bought him pizza and also gifted him $300.

Adam Mulwana is not the first artist to cry out to the public for support as comedian Bugingo, and singer Evelyn Lagu among many others call upon fellow entertainers to come up to their aid in order to survive.