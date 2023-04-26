Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has for the first time shared his view about Producer Didi’s situation in which he was seen struggling to make ends meet.

Producer Didi recently appeared in an interview requesting to be helped as he blamed the government for his downfall ever since he was arrested and his machines were confiscated.

Eddy Kenzo stresses that Producer Didi’s challenge is beyond monetary terms reasoning that if he is indeed open to the public, he can testify about how he ran to his aid.

The Sitya Loss star singer notes that he has helped Didi on several occasions and he also seems to have run out of ideas about how to help Producer Didi.

Eddy Kenzo advises that Didi needs to be helped collectively in order for him to find his footing and return to his normal senses.

The veteran producer denied being a drug abuser something that has given hope to those willing to extend support to him.

Recently, King Saha expressed his willingness to give Producer Didi a hand and other artists are also slowly following the trend.