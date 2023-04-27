Renowned politician, lawyer, human rights activist, and motivational speaker Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde was yesterday (Wednesday 26th) introduced by his fiancée Fiona to her parents in Luwero district.

The colorful function was attended by the couple’s close friends and family relatives on an only-invite basis as witnessed by the onlookers.

It should be recalled that in 2019, Mukasa Mbidde and his lover Fiona took their love affairs a lot more seriously when they held a Gusaba ceremony.

The marriage celebrations were set to take place in 2020 but Covid-19 happened forcing the pair to push the function ahead till 2023.

It is here that Hon. Mbidde delivered to Fiona’s parents the required bride price before they bestowed them with blessings ahead of their marriage.

Years back, Mukasa Mbidde was married to the late Susan Namaganda, the former Woman MP for Bukomansimbi District, with whom he had three children.

Congratulations to Mbidde!