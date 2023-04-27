Spark TV LiveWire presenters Immy Candice and her workmate Flavia Mawagi were last night on the verge of a verbal exchange.

The whole incident happened when Flavia Mawagi cut Immy Candice short as she shared Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde’s introduction ceremony story on the night.

Watching the clip that is now trending online, Immy Candice and Flavia Mawagi are seen asking each other why they taking on a story that they’re not well versed with.

The pair had a back-and-forth war of words until Immy Candice composed herself letting Mawagi narrate her side.

She later chipped in and gave her part till the producer displayed the videos and images from the event on set.

The clip has since ignited mixed reactions online with a section of critics saying that the hosts’ dramatic display was a planned one to draw more viewers to their show.

Others condemn the misconduct both presenters showcased on air.