Ugandan singer Karole Kasita has questioned the authenticity of the East African Entertainment Awards for which she was nominated a few weeks ago.

The East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) are back this year to recognize and celebrate the top entertainers in the industry in the region.

Several Ugandan entertainers including singers, deejays, actors, and emcees managed to get nominations and several have expressed their gratitude for being nominated.

Dancehall singer Karole Kasita, however, is not pleased with the nomination she received in the awards.

The mother of one was nominated in the Collaboration of the Year (Uganda) category for her song ‘Tubidemu’ featuring Eddy Kenzo who has the most nominations in the awards.

In the same category, Azawi, Sheebah, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Chameleone, Kataleya and Kandle, Navio, Mudra, Ykee Benda, and Chembazz are also nominated.

While speaking to the media during her birthday, Karole Kasita who seemed not to know the name of the awards expressed disinterest in the awards.

She noted that she does not find them authentic and hence why she is yet to ask her fans to vote for her in the awards.

“I have a nomination in the East African something awards. I am not sure about them, I don’t know much so I need to go back and look at them because I didn’t find them very authentic which is why I have not put my efforts into them yet,” Karole Kasita said.