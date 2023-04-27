With a grown-up son already, Sanyuka TV presenter Ray P a.k.a Precious Remmie is not ready to give her husband Raymond Bindeeba a baby yet.

The past few months have had rumors flying around indicating that The Bindeebas are not on the best of terms but they have stuck together and kept their marriage going.

Most critics hint that y now, Precious Remmie should already be preggers with Bindeeba’s baby if they were moving on well but the media personality disagrees.

While congratulating singer Cindy Sanyu on giving birth to her third child, Remmie noted that she is not yet ready to give her husband a child.

Precious Remmie says that she is not yet too old to start dropping kids as Cindy has done in recent years.

She reasons that her career is in its prime and hence not the best time to start becoming pregnant. She, however, is positive that there will be time for that.

I have not yet given birth for Bindeeba because I am not Cindy’s age yet. At my age, Cindy was still working hard concentrating on her career. Let me also work. When I get to her age, I will also drop as many kids as I want. Right now nothing gets in between my talent and career. I cannot mess up my talent yet I’m at my peak. Precious Remmie