With these heavy rains lately, I remembered a story that I want to share with you. When I had just met my husband, he was driving a black golf car which he had bought barely 3 months. This was the first car he owned and had bought it from his brother at a cost of Ugx400,000. This car saw days. It made rounds within Kampala city and different districts. It surely was our savior, but all was merry during sunny days. When it rained ho ho ho hoooo hubby would park it and we waited till it stopped raining. If it rained when we were in the car, I would get one of the black kaveras that we kept stocking for rainy days ,and would use it to cover the gear area so rain doesn’t go through it. The water would go through the windows and open roof even when shut because the window seals were worn out. One thing I remember vividly is when we had to park and shift to the back seat and wait till it stopped raining. Plus all this was happening when we are already well known. I had just finished contesting for Miss Uganda and mwami had a hit song on the airwaves called Fitina. What God cannot do doesn’t exist. Be patient,your situation today will be better tomorrow. Zuena Kirema