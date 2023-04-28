Not long ago, singer Bebe Cool trashed the Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) course that Bobi Wine did while still at the University.

Bebe Cool’s diss came a few days after Bobi Wine resumed a Law course at Cavendish University.

The Gagamel singer noted how MDD is such a terrible course that he would never advise any of his children to undertake it.

Bebe compared it to people who sell fish at the market and noted that he would rather let his children do that than waste money studying MDD.

His statements seem to have rattled a couple of netizens who have since fired back via social media with some questioning his reasoning.

His nemesis Bobi Wine has as well joined the ring and fired back in a taunting reply he left while commenting on local comedian Mendo a.k.a Teacher Mpamire’s Facebook post on Thursday.

Bobi who released a new song on Thursday dubbed ‘Labisa’ had this to say:

“Practising Music, Dance and Drama makes you smart but studying to become a professional in music, Dance and drama makes you dumb. Obukadde magezi nga tosanze baby cool.”